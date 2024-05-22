RFK Jr. Senior Adviser Departs Campaign

Angela Stanton King, a senior adviser to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent campaign for president, announced she was leaving his team due to an "increasingly hateful and divisive atmosphere."

Stanton King, who served as the campaign's head of Black voter outreach, made the announcement on social media.

"After much reflection, I've decided to step away from the political theatre," she said in a post on X. "I will continue to advise RFK, Jr. on key community issues."

Stanton King said the campaign "no longer aligns with my values."

According to CBS News, Stanton was dismissed from the campaign because of her support for former President Donald Trump, which she denied.

Stanton King was pardoned by Trump in 2020 after she served two years in prison for her role in a car theft ring. She later became a vocal supporter of the former president, espousing QAnon conspiracy theories and calling for a military coup to oust President Joe Biden.

According to The Hill, Stanton King advised Kennedy's campaign on abortion. In a recent interview, Kennedy said women should be able to get an abortion, "even if it's full-term."

"I think we have to leave it to the women rather than the state," Kennedy said.

His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, disagreed with him.

"My understanding is that he absolutely believes in limits on abortion, and we've talked about this. I do not think, I don't know where that came from," she said.

Last week, Kennedy's campaign announced it secured funding to fulfill ballot access in all 50 states following an $8 million donation from Shanahan.

Kennedy recently qualified for the ballot in Texas, the sixth state his campaign has qualified for, joining Utah, Michigan, California, Delaware, and Oklahoma.

His campaign said it has collected enough signatures to appear on the ballot in New Hampshire, Nevada, Hawaii, North Carolina, Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa, and Ohio.

Nationally, Kennedy is getting 9.6% support in the five-way polling average, according to RealClearPolitics.