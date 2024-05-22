WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rfk jr | angela stanton king | nicole shanahan | abortion

RFK Jr. Senior Adviser Departs Campaign

By    |   Wednesday, 22 May 2024 09:58 PM EDT

Angela Stanton King, a senior adviser to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent campaign for president, announced she was leaving his team due to an "increasingly hateful and divisive atmosphere."

Stanton King, who served as the campaign's head of Black voter outreach, made the announcement on social media.

"After much reflection, I've decided to step away from the political theatre," she said in a post on X. "I will continue to advise RFK, Jr. on key community issues."

Stanton King said the campaign "no longer aligns with my values."

According to CBS News, Stanton was dismissed from the campaign because of her support for former President Donald Trump, which she denied.

Stanton King was pardoned by Trump in 2020 after she served two years in prison for her role in a car theft ring. She later became a vocal supporter of the former president, espousing QAnon conspiracy theories and calling for a military coup to oust President Joe Biden.

According to The Hill, Stanton King advised Kennedy's campaign on abortion. In a recent interview, Kennedy said women should be able to get an abortion, "even if it's full-term."

"I think we have to leave it to the women rather than the state," Kennedy said.

His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, disagreed with him.

"My understanding is that he absolutely believes in limits on abortion, and we've talked about this. I do not think, I don't know where that came from," she said.

Last week, Kennedy's campaign announced it secured funding to fulfill ballot access in all 50 states following an $8 million donation from Shanahan.

Kennedy recently qualified for the ballot in Texas, the sixth state his campaign has qualified for, joining Utah, Michigan, California, Delaware, and Oklahoma.

His campaign said it has collected enough signatures to appear on the ballot in New Hampshire, Nevada, Hawaii, North Carolina, Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa, and Ohio.

Nationally, Kennedy is getting 9.6% support in the five-way polling average, according to RealClearPolitics.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Angela Stanton King, a senior adviser to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent campaign for president, announced she was leaving his team due to an "increasingly hateful and divisive atmosphere."
rfk jr, angela stanton king, nicole shanahan, abortion
327
2024-58-22
Wednesday, 22 May 2024 09:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved