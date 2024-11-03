Trump: RFK Jr. to Play 'Big Role' in Administration

NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns reported Sunday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would play a "big role" in the next Trump administration should the election swing in favor of the former president on Tuesday.

Burns said that when she spoke with former President Donald Trump on Sunday about Kennedy heading a Cabinet position such as Secretary of Health and Human Services, Trump responded, "Well, I'm not going to talk about that, but he's going to have a big role in the administration."

Burns then asked Trump about a post Kennedy had made on X on Saturday about removing fluoride from the drinking water on "day one."

Trump replied, "I haven't talked to him about it yet, but it sounds OK to me. You know, it's possible."

When asked about banning certain vaccines and what role Kennedy may play, Trump replied, "I'm going to talk to him and talk to other people, and I'll make a decision, but he's a very talented guy and has strong views."

In an interview Thursday, Trump praised Kennedy, adding he "can do anything" he wants.

Kennedy "can do anything he wants," Trump said. "He wants to look at the vaccines. He wants everything. Bobby is great. I want him to work on health.

"I mean, I think he's right with so much of the things he's talking about," Trump continued. "Because you know, we're not a healthy country. If you look at some of the countries in Europe, they're much more healthy than us."