WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rob schmitt | greg kelly | newsmax | ratings

Rob Schmitt, Greg Kelly Shows Beat CNN on Monday

rob schmitt, greg kelly side by side photos
(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 14 November 2024 07:31 PM EST

Two of Newsmax's nightime shows — "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and "Greg Kelly Reports" — beat CNN in total audience for the same hours.

Nielsen ratings reported that on Monday night Rob Schmitt's 7 p.m. ET show had almost 30,000 more viewers than "Erin Burnett OutFront" — a big number considering CNN is carried in 15 million more homes than Newsmax.

"Wild to see. #robschmitttonight beat every single show on CNN Monday, despite being available in roughly 15 million fewer households," host Schmitt posted Tuesday on X. "Thank you for watching."

Greg Kelly's prime-time show at 9 p.m. ET similarly topped "Newsnight," drawing 380,000 viewers compared to CNN's 365,000.

In the aftermatch of the election, Americans are voting with their remote controls away from old media in favor of insurgents like Newsmax.

Newsmax recently reported it had the biggest ratings ever in the third quarter of 2024 with 34 million Americans tuning in — up 48% from the previous quarter.

Newsmax - Advertise

During the same quarter, Newsmax beat Fox Business, CNBC, and Newsnation combined in prime-time ratings.

Nielsen also reported more than 7 million viewers tuned into Newsmax but didn't watch Fox News.

Important: Find out about Newsmax's Public Offering plan and how you can buy shares now! See More Here

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two of Newsmax's nightime shows — "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and "Greg Kelly Reports" — beat CNN in total audience for the same hours.
rob schmitt, greg kelly, newsmax, ratings
209
2024-31-14
Thursday, 14 November 2024 07:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved