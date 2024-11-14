Rob Schmitt, Greg Kelly Shows Beat CNN on Monday

Two of Newsmax's nightime shows — "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and "Greg Kelly Reports" — beat CNN in total audience for the same hours.

Nielsen ratings reported that on Monday night Rob Schmitt's 7 p.m. ET show had almost 30,000 more viewers than "Erin Burnett OutFront" — a big number considering CNN is carried in 15 million more homes than Newsmax.

"Wild to see. #robschmitttonight beat every single show on CNN Monday, despite being available in roughly 15 million fewer households," host Schmitt posted Tuesday on X. "Thank you for watching."

Greg Kelly's prime-time show at 9 p.m. ET similarly topped "Newsnight," drawing 380,000 viewers compared to CNN's 365,000.

In the aftermatch of the election, Americans are voting with their remote controls away from old media in favor of insurgents like Newsmax.

Newsmax recently reported it had the biggest ratings ever in the third quarter of 2024 with 34 million Americans tuning in — up 48% from the previous quarter.

During the same quarter, Newsmax beat Fox Business, CNBC, and Newsnation combined in prime-time ratings.

Nielsen also reported more than 7 million viewers tuned into Newsmax but didn't watch Fox News.

