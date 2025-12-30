Khanna Rips Newsom Over Waste, Fraud, Abuse

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is continuing his war of words with his state's Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Khanna criticized Newsom over the state's spending, claiming there is widespread fraud in the budget.

"One common concern I have heard from constituents all week who have flooded my inbox is about fraud, waste, and abuse in Sacramento," Khanna wrote on social media.

The Silicon Valley congressman said he plans to request hearings on the state government's programs that he said have led to illegal payments and eligibility errors.

"I also will work on legislation to call for a full independent audit of California's budget," Khanna said.

"I believe we can and must ask those Americans who have done well to pay more so everyone has healthcare and education. In turn, we must provide an accountable and transparent government," Khanna continued.

Khanna previously accused the state of squandering $72 billion in taxpayer dollars.

Both California Democrats are seen as potential 2028 presidential contenders.

Newsom has been criticizing Khanna for his support of a billionaire's tax initiative that the governor opposes.

Known as the 2026 Billionaire Tax Act, the initiative would levy a one-time 5% tax on all "forms of personal property and wealth, whether tangible or intangible" of billionaires in the state in 2026 to fund state-funded healthcare programs, such as Medi-Cal.

A Newsom spokesperson dismissed Khanna's fraud claims.

"The Governor takes fraud seriously," Director of Communications Izzy Gardon said in a statement.

"He also takes accuracy seriously," Gardon added. "We wish all elected leaders did, too."

"We look forward to learning more about this idea and others proposed on Twitter [X]," Gardon continued.