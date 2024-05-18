RNC, Trump Campaign Launch 'Gun Owners for Trump'

Before delivering his remarks at NRA Leadership Forum in Dallas on Saturday night, the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign announced the launch of the Gun Owners for Trump coalition.

The RNC and Republicans backing the Second Amendment right to bear arms and using it as a political push for votes against President Joe Biden is not new, but the ongoing Democrat push for gun control is not new either.

"The 'Gun Owners for Trump' coalition will push back against Biden and the gun-grabbing Democrats' attempts to erode the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution," the news release read.

"'Gun Owners for Trump' is a diverse coalition that represents the broad spectrum of gun owners in America. Unfortunately, no American is safe from the violent Migrant Crime Wave that Joe Biden has unleashed on our country. As the radical Democrats continue to sell-out the police and let our communities be overrun by violent criminals – including criminal illegals – now more than ever Americans must have their right to defend themselves protected."

The coalition boasts 50 Olympic athletes, firearm industry leaders, and public advocates.

"President Trump believes that every American has a God-given right to protect themselves and their family and has proven through his actions that he will defend law-abiding gun owners," the statement added. "Gun owners across the country are working to deliver President Trump a second term, secure a Senate majority, and defend the Republican House majority.

"President Trump and his Republican allies in the House and Senate will put a stop to the left's constant attacks on Americans' Constitutional rights."

Trump has vowed to end the left assault on the Second Amendment.

"Every single Biden attack on gun owners and manufacturers will be terminated on my very first week back in office," Trump said.

Former Secretary of Interior David Bernheardt added the Biden crime wave is bring even further importance to Americans' right to bear arms.

"Joe Biden's failed crime policies put every American in danger, which is why protecting our Second Amendment right is more important than ever," Bernheardt said in a statement. "President Trump will always stand with gun owners, unlike weak Joe Biden."