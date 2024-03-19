New RNC Chair to Newsmax: Merging With Trump Campaign

Michael Whatley, new chair of the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the RNC plans to "effectively merge with the [Trump] campaign and make sure that we have one unified operation that's going to be in the field."

With Donald Trump having secured the GOP nomination last week and the RNC under new management, the timing is right for the two entities to try and secure victories, not just in the White House, but in flipping the Senate.

Whatley highlighted the two main agenda items for the merger.

"No. 1, we need to get out the vote and No. 2, we need to protect the ballot," he said on "American Agenda." "So everything we do is really focused on winning where we need to win. Up and down the ballot, all across the country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!