RNC Chair Candidates to Face Off Later This Month

(Newsmax/"Greg Kelly Reports")

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 01:42 PM EST

Candidates running for Republican National Committee chair will face off later this month in a forum just ahead of an important vote by national committee members to decide the party's leadership, reports Politico.

The forum will take place Jan. 25-26, in Dana Point, California, according to an email sent Tuesday to members by the national party’s counsel.

Ronna McDaniel, who's running for a fourth two-year term to lead the national organization, has come under fire after disappointing midterm elections – Republicans secured a small majority in the House of Representatives but failed to win control back of the Senate. She's facing a challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, who represented former President Donald Trump in lawsuits related to the 2020 presidential election.

The Alabama Republican Party earlier this week said it would not support McDaniel because the RNC needs a new vision for future elections and "fresh, new leadership who can inspire and lead grassroots Republicans to victory."

The Texas GOP in December said it would endorse McDaniel being replaced.

Seventy-three percent of Republican voters also say the party should move on from McDaniel, according to a December poll from a conservative grassroots group.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell also is challenging McDaniel.

The candidates at the forum, which won't be open to the public, will be able to "give a speech, take questions, or both," according to the email.

A Dhillon spokesperson said she would participate in the forum but having it closed to the public "sends a very bad signal to RNC donors and grassroots leaders that the current chair is too weak or afraid to debate her own record."

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 01:42 PM
