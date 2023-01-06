RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: 'Can't Be So Mad' to 'Cause Defeat'

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told Newsmax on Friday that, when it comes to the debate over who should be the speaker of the House, "we can't be so mad at each other … that we cause defeat."

"I think we're going to get to Kevin being speaker," McDaniel told "Wake Up America," referring to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. "I think we're getting close. We'll see what happens over the weekend."

"If Republicans are so vitriolic and hateful toward each other, we lose sight of the Democrats, and we lost races this cycle because of Republicans refusing to support other Republicans," she added.

When asked about the chaos in the House over the past week, as McCarthy's campaign to be speaker grinds on, McDaniel said she believes a deal is close to being reached.

"I think at the end, if we avoid another omnibus package being dropped with 4,000 pages in the middle of the night, everyone's going to be really happy that we took these steps to make sure that that never happens to the American people again," she said.

"But Kevin was in the minority, he won the majority," the RNC chair continued. "We do have the House. We're retiring Nancy Pelosi, and I do think the American people want to see us get together and start governing so that we stop the insanity at the border, so we take on these 87,000 IRS agents and, most importantly, we take on the Biden administration."

McDaniel also said she thinks some of the members opposed to McCarthy's bid for the speakership are "saying a lot of this because of the omnibus package."

President Joe Biden signed the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package Dec. 29 that kept the federal government running until the end of the fiscal year this September.

McCarthy argued during floor debate the bill spends too much and does not do enough to curb illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico.

"This is a monstrosity that is one of the most shameful acts I've ever seen in this body," McCarthy said at the time.

McDaniel said focusing on "Republican infighting" does not set the GOP up for "victory in '23 and '24."

"What unites us is much more significant than what divides us," she said.

