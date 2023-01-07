×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | gop | harmeet dhillon | speaker | republican national committee

RNC Chair Candidate Dhillon Foreshadowed House GOP Fireworks

(Newsmax/"Saturday Agenda")

By    |   Saturday, 07 January 2023 03:15 PM EST

One of the leading challengers to Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel made a bold call Friday night that wound up proving prophetic for the late-night House chamber fireworks.

"If I were a holdout on the House speaker vote, I'd throw in allowing C-SPAN to go free range on the floor and show us what's really going on in the 118th Congress, not be boxed in like they will be once the speaker is elected and rules passed. #FreeC-SPAN," Harmeet Dhillon, the chair of the Republican National Lawyers Association, tweeted at 9:11 p.m. ET on Friday night.

That was less than two hours before Newsmax and C-SPAN cameras would catch Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., needing to be restrained by Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C. Rogers was shouting down Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for being one of six holdouts against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

That came at 11:02 p.m. ET and Dhillon noted thereafter the American people got to see the tension of the House chamber in real time.

Notably, that exchange led to phone calls from former President Donald Trump to the six holdouts that ultimately motivated them to change their no votes on McCarthy to "present," allowing 216 votes instead of 218 to pass him as the next speaker.

"Re-upping this. Can we agree that having the ability to see the action up close, warts and all, is amazing?" Dhillon tweeted 50 minutes after the heated words. "Better than anything you can stream on demand!"

Dhillon is running against McDaniel to be the next RNC chair later this month. MyPillow founder Mike Lindell has also said he is running.

While Trump endorsed McCarthy as speaker, even making the decisive near midnight calls to get him over the finish line, the former president has stayed out of the RNC chair race.

Trump said he is taking the cue from late Queen Elizabeth to not taking sides in that one, saying "I like them" and not specifying which one.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
One of the leading challengers to Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel made a bold call Friday night that wound up proving prophetic for the late-night House chamber fireworks.
house, gop, harmeet dhillon, speaker, republican national committee
330
2023-15-07
Saturday, 07 January 2023 03:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved