Judge in Rittenhouse Trial Receives Threatening Emails

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial says he has received a wave of disturbing messages calling him a "racist," "Klan" supporter, and a "skinhead," the Daily Mail reports.

"I didn't know that under your black robes justice you wear a white robe of the klan. There is no way a fair trial can be heard under your supervision," one email reads to Judge Bruce Schroeder.

One message threatens the lives of the judge's children, promising "pay back" if Rittenhouse is acquitted.

The same email says he hopes one day Schroeder's "kids become victims to the most heinous homicide known to man."

Schroeder referenced "thousands of communications" that he and his staff have received during the trial earlier this week, and again Friday referenced an influx of emails, the Daily Mail said.

Schroeder is 75 years old and currently the longest-serving Circuit Court judge in Wisconsin, according to NPR.

The judge wore a tie decorated with American flags and notably had his phone ringtone, Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A.," accidentally overheard in court Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

Schroeder thanked Marines present during Wednesday's court session, and when an officer in the courtroom said he was a Marine, Schroeder called for more applause, AP said.

"What branch?" Schroeder asked use-of-force expert John Black.

"Army, sir," Black said.

"I think we give a round of applause to the people who've served our country," Schroeder reportedly declared, per ABC News.

Closing arguments for the trial will take place on Monday, after which the jury will begin its deliberations.