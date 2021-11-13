Wisconsin Gov. Evers Calls on National Guard as Rittenhouse Verdict Looms

Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers is ordering approximately 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops to report for active duty as the controversial self-defense trial for Kyle Rittenhouse is expected to be completed Monday.

"We continue to be in close contact with our partners at the local level to ensure the state provides support and resources to help keep the Kenosha community and greater area safe," the governor said.

Rittenhouse currently faces six charges: first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree attempted intentional homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. The seventh charge for curfew violation was dismissed by the judge, NPR reported.

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to all six charges connected with the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the injury of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Evers encouraged those who plan to travel to Kenosha, the site of the incident last year, to reconsider.

"I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully," Evers said in the press release.

Ever's previously mobilized about 500 guardsmen in January of this year ahead of the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office announcement it would not bring charges against officers involved in the police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to CNN.

The National Guard was also mobilized after riots were instigated following the public release of footage related to the Blake shooting, The Hill reported.

"Please do not allow the actions of a few distract us from the work we must do together to demand justice, equity, and accountability," Evers told Twitter in August 2020.