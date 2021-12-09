Rittenhouse Tells Podcast Host Killings 'Nothing to Be Congratulated About'

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen acquitted on all charges relating to his fatal shooting of two men and wounding of a third with a semi-automatic rifle during chaotic 2020 racial justice protests in Wisconsin, this week told a podcast host who lauded him for killing two protesters that the killings were "nothing to be congratulated about."

"Congratulations," co-host Sydney Watson told Rittenhouse Monday night when he appeared on the Blaze podcast, "You Are Here."

Watson also said the killings were "kind of impressive" and that "of all the people that you shot at, you killed probably two of the worst on the planet."

"It's nothing to be congratulated about," Rittenhouse responded. "Like, if I could go back, I wish I would never have had to take somebody's life."

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured a third protester, Gaige Grosskreutz, as riots broke out against police brutality following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse said he regrets going to Kenosha.

"Hindsight being 20/20, probably not the best idea to go down there. Can't change that, but I defended myself and that's what happened," Rittenhouse told Watson and co-host Elijah Schaffer.

He also went on to justify his actions, saying that "Everyone should be able to defend themselves," adding that one's right to self-defense is "God-given."

"That's what was on trial in Wisconsin, the right to self-defense," he said.