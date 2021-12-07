Rittenhouse Slams LeBron James for Trial Tweet

LeBron James lost a fan in Kyle Rittenhouse, who was criticized by the NBA star for breaking down in tears while on the witness stand.

Rittenhouse last month was acquitted of killing two men during protests last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

During an appearance on BlazeTV's "You Are Here" show, Rittenhouse said he was upset by James' mocking comments after the teen broke down while testifying about the shootings.

"I threw away my Lakers shirt," Rittenhouse told the "You Are Here" hosts.

"I was a Lakers fan, too, before he said that. I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron, and then I'm like, you know what, f*** you, LeBron.”

Rittenhouse broke down on the stand while speaking about the incident in which he shot a rifle in self-defense as rioters chased him.

"What tears?????" James tweeted Nov. 10 in response to Rittenhouse getting emotional. "I didn't see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court."

James added three crying laughing emojis to his tweet.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all five charges related to the shootings.

The teen was asked if any of the jurors looked at him when they entered court to deliver their verdict.

"Only one of them did," he told "You Are Here." "And she kind of gave me a smile."

He was asked whether the smile increased his confidence of being acquitted.

"No," he said. "I didn’t know what the smile meant."

Former President Donald Trump met with Rittenhouse after the teen was acquitted.

"He's a really good young guy … just left Mar-a-Lago a little while ago, and he should never have been put through that," Trump said Nov. 23 in an interview on Fox News Channel.

"That was prosecutorial misconduct, and it's happening all over the United States right now with the Democrats."