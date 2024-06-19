McConnell Warns Against Weakening Leadership Post

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Republican colleagues they should resist weakening the leadership position.

McConnell, who is stepping down as leader after the 2024 elections, made an "impassioned plea" at a closed-door lunch on Tuesday, according to Punchbowl News, which cited several senators who were in attendance.

McConnell, the longest serving party leader in American history, said House Republicans weakened the speakership. He said the House became ungovernable because the speaker ceded too much power to rank-and-file members, according to Punchbowl News.

McConnell is opposed to term limits on the position, which is supported by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Rick Scott, R-Fla., who are running for leader. Term limits would hurt fundraising and raw power, McConnell told his colleagues, Punchbowl News said. No other congressional leaders are subject to term limits, McConnell said.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune R-S.D., the front-runner for leader, has pushed for reforms that would amount to "democratizing" the conference, including opening the floor to a more robust amendment process, Punchbowl News reported.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., spoke after McConnell, endorsing his remarks, McConnell said. Tillis said legislation like the Safer Communities Act, a gun safety bill passed in 2022, wouldn't have happened if McConnell was restricted by new rules.

Scott reiterated his desire to change how the Senate operates.

"I've told people very clearly — I'm running because I believe there's a different way to govern," Scott told Punchbowl News. "If you think the way we've been run is better, then you should not pick me. Because I want change."