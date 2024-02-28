Sen. Rick Scott: Backing Trump, Even With Conviction

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said he will support Donald Trump as the Republican Party presidential nominee even if the former president is convicted of a crime.

"Absolutely," Scott told reporters Tuesday when asked whether he would support Trump if he's found guilty. "I think any of our nominees, they're going to try to go after [them] for something, so I support Trump."

Asked about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell not endorsing Trump and whether that was a mistake, Scott said: "I've endorsed Trump. He's going to be our nominee and he's going to be the next president. Everybody gets to decide how they want, what they want to do. I want a person that's going to secure the border. Trump will do it.

"I want a person that's going to have a better economy. Trump will do it. I want a person who doesn't like war. Look at what [Joe] Biden has done. He's gotten us in two massive, ridiculous wars now because he's weak. He's an appeaser and he's weak."

McConnell, who on Wednesday announced he will step down as Senate Minority leader at the end of the year, will reportedly "look past a load of s***" to improve the path to the majority," including endorsing Trump, a GOP colleague told the Hill.

"That'd be the one reason why Mitch would rise above principle and do the politically expedient thing … because he is hell-bent on getting the majority, and he'll make personal sacrifices for that," the GOP colleague said.

Trump faces four criminal indictments in four different cities as he vies to reclaim the presidency. The cases, totaling 91 felony counts, are winding through the courts at different speeds.