Rep. Greg Steube to Newsmax: Sen. Rick Scott Would Be 'Great Leader'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., would be a "great leader" to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., when he steps down, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax.

The upper chamber needs a conservative in the powerful position, Steube told Thursday's "Wake Up America."

"He would be a great leader of the Senate, certainly more conservative than what Mitch McConnell has been," Steube said.

Congress also needs to get "younger" members, Steube said, "to be leading these different chambers."

"The rank and file members that are getting elected — more than 65% of them in the House have gotten elected either when [former President Donald] Trump was president or since Trump has been president" are bringing an America-first agenda to the House and Senate, Steube said.

"That's the type of leadership that we need. We need an America-first leadership and hopefully – when Trump is in the White House and we have America-first conservative leaders in our House and the Senate – we can move this country forward and out of the disastrous policy that [President] Joe Biden has put us in over the last three years."

Steube also is supportive of Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., being selected Trump's running mate in the White House race "because you're bringing South Carolina along with Florida."

"Something like that brings a diversity to the ticket – not in race or gender or anything like that – but bring a diversity to the ticket of the type of Republicans that would support the president," he said, adding, "whoever it is needs to be conservative."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com