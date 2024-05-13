Rick Leventhal's New Show Premieres on Newsmax2 Today

Veteran journalist Rick Leventhal will host an hourlong news and interview program on Newsmax2, Newsmax's free streaming channel.

"The Leventhal Report," will premiere on Monday, May 13, and air live each weeknight at 7 p.m. ET.

Leventhal, known for his dynamic reporting style and in-depth coverage of breaking news stories, will cover the latest on significant events from around the nation and the world.

" 'The Leventhal Report' will bring the top stories to the growing Newsmax2 audience with an in-depth analysis of the 'why' and what it means to them and our nation," Leventhal said. "I am looking forward to bringing my global experience in covering the news that matters most to Newsmax2's lineup of hard-hitting journalism."

"The Leventhal Report" will provide viewers with comprehensive analysis and exclusive interviews with key figures at the forefront of current affairs.

Leventhal is a veteran journalist with over three decades of reporting experience — covering wars, hurricanes, terror attacks, and other breaking news.

"Newsmax is proud to have a first-class, world-class journalist like Rick Leventhal join our Newsmax2 team," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said.

Ruddy noted that Leventhal has been offering "top-notch" media analysis on the main Newsmax channel for the past two years and says he will continue there as an important voice.

Leventhal's work has taken him across the country and around the world, including several tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, two trips to the Kosovo region, two trips to Libya, and more than a dozen coverage trips to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Leventhal spent 24 years at Fox News Channel, rising to senior correspondent, and became known for his fearless commitment to journalism and being first with major breaking news events.

Before Fox, he developed a stellar reputation for news reporting and anchoring for major stations including in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City.

Newsmax2 is the network's free streaming channel available on the Newsmax App and FAST channel platforms found on most major OTT systems including Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Pluto, Vizio, LG, Tivo, Plex, and Xumo.

Newsmax2 also airs on 20 television broadcast stations through digital channels.

