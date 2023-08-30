RFK Jr. Wants 3 Percent Govt-Backed Mortgages

On the campaign trail in South Carolina, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. proposed that if elected president, he would introduce a 3% mortgage rate for Americans, backed by the government and funded through the selling of tax-free bonds. Furthermore, the Democratic hopeful put forth that he would strive to hinder large corporations from gobbling up single-family homes in the United States, according to The Epoch Times.

In a speech chastising the Biden administration over the rise in food prices, credit card debt, energy costs, and home prices during a town hall, Kennedy said, "In the last two years, the price of housing has gone from $250,000 average to $400,000. Interest rates have gone up 20%, and we don't need to have that happen. There are ways that the federal government can help people without driving up the debt.

"Americans are being shut out of the American dream," Kennedy continued, saying this "crisis" is directly due to companies like BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard.

According to an academic paper published in 2017 by Cambridge University Press, those three firms "constitute the largest shareholder in 88% of the S&P 500 firms."

"And now they have a new target," Kennedy continued, "which is to gain ownership of all the single-family residences in this country. And they are on a trajectory to do that.

"Usually, when a company buys a home with a cash offer, there is an LLC with an ambiguous name. It often can be traced back to one of those big companies."

Kennedy then added that Larry Fink, BlackRock's CEO, is a World Economic Forum board member.

"The WEF," Kennedy said, "is a billionaire boys' club that meets in Davos [Switzerland] every year and has a plan, which is New World Order and what they have called the 'great reset.' Klaus Schwab, who wrote the book on that agenda, says that you will own nothing, and you will be happy. They are well on their way to accomplishing that first part."