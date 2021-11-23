Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Newsmax: US Freedom Being 'Strip-Mined by Elitists'

Hailing from one of the most powerful and famous Democrat families in America does not grant you a pass to criticize vaccines, the government, or Dr. Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has found out first hand.

"If you can't complain about your government, your government has license to commit atrocities," he told Newsmax on Tuesday night.

RFK Jr., a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and a famed anti-vaccine advocate, told Tuesday's "Stinchfield" the constitutional protections of all Americans have been put at risk by the global coronavirus pandemic.

"At this point in American history we need to make every effort to end the kind of polarization of Republican versus Democrat, because we are being strip-mined by elitists, people who have obliterated our constitutional rights in the last 20 months, literally all of the Bill of Rights with the exception of the second amendment, beginning with freedom of speech," RFK Jr. told Stinchfield.

"Freedom of speech is now gone. You're not allowed now to criticize our government. We're not allowed to criticize pharmaceutical products. We've also lost our religious freedoms."

RFK Jr. has found that out first hand, writing a book critical of Fauci, who he blames for making America sick again, noting just 6% of Americans had chronic disease when Fauci entered government in 1968 and now an alarming 54% do now.

"I illustrate how Anthony Fauci has basically turned the public health agencies, has taken them away from doing public health, and turned them into incubators for pharmaceutical products, has turned them virtually into subsidiaries of the pharmaceutical industry," RFK Jr. said of his new book "The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health."

"Tony Fauci does not do public health. He does pharmaceutical promotions."

Before holding Fauci and the government accountable, all Americans need to fight for free speech and allow journalists in the media to question Fauci's "dishonest statements on the internet without being deplatformed."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here