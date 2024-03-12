RFK Jr. Woos NFL QB Rodgers, Jesse Ventura As Running Mate

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been talking with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former professional wrestler and Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura to be his running mate in November's election.

The son of the late U.S. senator and attorney general and nephew of John F. Kennedy confirmed Tuesday that Rodgers and Ventura were at the top of his list, The New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with the discussions. It is not known if either has been formally offered the post, and Kennedy is still considering a shortlist of candidates, the Times reported.

Kennedy, 70, said he had been speaking with Rodgers "pretty continuously" for the past month, the Times reported, and he had been in touch with Ventura since the former governor introduced him at a campaign event last month in Arizona.

Rodgers, who is expected to be the Jets' starting quarterback this fall, right in the heart of the election campaign, is notorious for his stance against the COVID-19 vaccine and the government mandates, an opinion shared by Kennedy. Rodgers and Ventura could add star power and an independent flair to Kennedy's campaign, the Times reported. Democrats are worried that Kennedy could siphon votes from President Joe Biden and help former President Donald Trump return to office.

Kennedy is expected to name his running mate in the coming weeks, ahead of deadlines in states that require him to have a vice presidential pick to petition for ballot access, the Times reported. He first ran for president as a Democrat before becoming an independent candidate after accusing the Democrat National Committee of blocking his challenge to Biden.

Besides Rodgers and Ventura, Kennedy has approached at least a half-dozen people to gauge their interest in serving as his running mate, the Times reported, including former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and former Democrat presidential and New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang.

All turned him down, or their conversations did not advance, except for Rodgers and Ventura, the Times reported.

Rodgers, 40, was an early backer of Kennedy's presidential bid. Last month, Kennedy shared a picture on social media of them hiking together. Ventura, 72, became famous as a professional wrestler known as Jesse "the Body" Ventura. He also appeared in movies and TV before entering politics. He served one term after being elected governor of Minnesota in 1998 on the Reform Party ticket.

In a YouTube video late last year titled "Jesse Ventura: Here's Why I Would Be RFK's Best Pick For VP," Ventura said he would consider an offer to serve on Kennedy's ticket.