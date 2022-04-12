Franklin Graham Applauds Masters Champ Scheffler for Talking About His Faith

The Rev. Franklin Graham commended golfer Scottie Scheffler for crediting God after winning the Masters tournament on Sunday.

"Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler for winning @TheMasters and taking home his first green jacket at just 25 years old! He told the media after his big win, 'The reason why I play golf is I'm trying to glorify God and all that He's done in my life,'" Graham tweeted Monday morning.

Scheffler, 25 and the world's No. 1-ranked player, earned a three-shot victory to claim the Masters' green jacket and his first major title.

The Texan said he had "cried like a baby" on Sunday morning because he was feeling the pressure of leading the tournament. He credited his wife, Meredith, with reminding him that he was not in control of his life, and he should let God guide him.

"The reason why I play golf is because I'm trying to glorify God and all that He's done in my life," Scheffler said in his post-tournament press conference. "So for me, my identity isn't a golf score. Like Meredith told me this morning, 'If you win this golf tournament today, if you lose this golf tournament by 10 shots, if you never win another golf tournament again,' she goes, 'I'm still going to love you, you're still going to be the same person, Jesus loves you and nothing changes.'

"All I'm trying to do is glorify God and that's why I'm here and that's why I'm in this position."