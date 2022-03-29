Trump: '100 Percent True' That I Hit a Hole-in-One

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Monday confirming it is "100% true" that he hit a hole-in-one while playing at his Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach over the weekend.

"Many people are asking, so I'll give it to you now, it is 100% true," Trump wrote in the statement, released late Monday, reports The Hill.

"While playing with the legendary golfer, Ernie Els, winner of four Majors and approximately 72 other tournaments throughout the world, Gene Sauers, winner of the Senior U.S. Open, Ken Duke, and Mike Goodes, both excellent tour players, I made a hole-in-one," Trump said in the statement.

The comments were issued after Tim Swain, a Republican running in South Carolina for the U.S. Senate, tweeted a photo of Trump and the pro golfers celebrating on the green, captioning it "Trump just made a hole-in-one!" and drawing doubts and criticism from people on the post.

Swain also posted Trump's full announcement on his account, calling it Trump's "greatest statement ever."

Trump's statement also included a video of the former president walking to the hole, and said that his hit took place "on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind."

He then described the hit as going into "strong wind."

"I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole," said Trump. "These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren't."

The club's website says the seventh hole, rated at par-3, has a water element guarding its front right sides.

But despite his achievement, Trump said he wouldn't say who won the game because he would be seen as "bragging."

"Anyway, there's a lot of chatter about it, quite exciting, and people everywhere seem to be asking for the facts," Trump said. "Playing with that group of wonderful, talented players was a lot of fun. The match was Ernie and me (with no strokes) against Gene, Mike, and Ken. I won't tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging—and I don't like people who brag!"