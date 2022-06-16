GOP Senators Want DOJ to Stop Protesters Outside SCOTUS Homes

Twelve Republican senators have fired off a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding to know why the Justice Department has not enforced a law that criminalizes "the parading or picketing in front of the homes of judges with the intent to influence pending litigation."

The letter, spearhead by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, comes after protesters demonstrated in front of the homes of some Supreme Court justices after a draft opinion was leaked signaling the high court could overturn Roe v. Wade.

And on Wednesday, Nicholas Roske, the man who told police he was upset about mass shootings and the looming Supreme Court rulings on abortion and gun rights after he was arrested last week on suspicion of trying to kill or kidnap conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, was indicted on charges of attempting ''to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice of the United States,'' CBS News reported.

"These unprosecuted, illegal protests allowed a deranged young man to figure out where Justice Kavanaugh lived with enough precision that he showed up in front of his house at 1 a.m. with a Glock, a crowbar, zip ties, and silent boots," the letter said. "We want to know why you aren't prosecuting these Section 1507 violations. We are aware that President [Joe] Biden has endorsed home protests for Justices, but as you told us repeatedly, your decisions whom to prosecute would not be decided by the White House. Is White House policy keeping you from bringing charges? If not, tell us."

They added: "We continue to be baffled over the lack of prosecutions under Title 18, Section 1507 of the U.S. Code. We understand it is the policy of the Justice Department not to discuss any pending or potential investigations, but this is an urgent matter of national importance."