Protesters March to Homes of Brett Kavanaugh, John Roberts

After pro-Roe v. Wade groups doxxed the addresses of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh, protesters marched to their homes with signs and sounding chants of "codify Roe."

Law enforcement ultimately dispersed the crowds after protesters argued with police officers who were ending the "Candlelight vigil for Roe v. Wade" demonstration late into the night.

The Shutdown DC abortion activists are upset after a leaked Supreme Court document showed they might overrule the Roe v. Wade precedent on the issue of abortion.

A Supreme Court justice does not make law, but merely rules on the interpretation of it, so chanting "codify Roe" – as shown in videos online – is akin to ordering streak at a vegan restaurant.

The protesters also were chanting "abortion rights are human rights." Critics argue abortion violates the rights of the unborn.

They also chanted, "pro life is a lie: You don't care if people die." Critics argue most abortion restrictions allow for the safety of the mother and the only life ending is that of the baby in the womb.

Activists also drew pictures of coat hangers in chalk on the street. A coat hanger is a symbol of a makeshift way to end a baby's life in the womb, which activists argue women will resort to if the federal government does not protect women's right to abort their babies.

The events are continuing, as Shutdown DC is now marching May 9 to the home of Justice Samuel Alito, the conservative justice who's draft opinion was leaked.

The group claims the high fences outside the Supreme Court makes it necessary to stage a protest outside Alito's home: