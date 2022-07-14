GOP to Help Immigrants Prepare for Naturalization Test

The Republican Party will begin holding classes to help immigrants prepare for the naturalization test questions on U.S. history and civics, Axios reports.

The Republican Civics Initiative's courses will begin this week at the RNC Hispanic Community Center in Doral, Florida. The program's training materials were derived from the civics curriculum used by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, with involvement from Republican National Committee staffers with certification as USCIS instructors.

Future courses will take place at the party's community centers in other states, including California, Texas, and Nevada.

"The RNC is growing our Party through purposeful education and engagement," Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement obtained by The Hill. "Our commitment to provide opportunities for all to live out the American dream is broadening our base because our ideas transcend all backgrounds."

She added, "Unlike Democrats, Republicans do not take minority communities for granted and we will continue to work to earn each vote ahead of November."

Both Axios and the Hill note that this program comes as the GOP moves to increase its support in the Hispanic community, and among other minority groups, ahead of the midterm elections.