Gunmaker Remington Moves Global HQ to Georgia

Remington announced on Monday that it will relocate its global headquarters to the Georgia city of LaGrange and open a manufacturing plant and research center to design and produce the company’s guns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said that the nation’s oldest firearms manufacturer, dating back to 1816, intends to spend $100 million and create about 850 jobs in Troup County over the next five years.

“Georgia’s firearms industry is responsible for thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our communities,” Kemp said in a statement, The Lagrange Daily News reported. “I am a proud owner of some of Remington’s first-class products, and now, I am excited to welcome them to their new home in the Peach State."

The company, which is currently based in Ilion, New York, said in a statement that several of its “strategic products” will be made in Georgia, though it is not immediately known which ones, according to the Journal-Constitution.

In recent years, even as gun sales in general sharply increased during the coronavirus pandemic and over concerns about new firearms restrictions, Remington descended into financial turmoil, having twice filed for bankruptcy since 2018.

Remington has also faced other problems, as it has been targeted with dozens of lawsuits over certain bolt-action rifle and shotgun models that had design defects, as well as coming under intense financial and political pressure after the gunman in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, used a Remington-made rifle to kill 20 children and six adults.

Due to its difficulty in regaining its financial footing, Remington was broken up and sold to seven different firms in a late 2020 auction. Remington Firearms is the portion of the firm relocating to Georgia.

Remington joined a trend of many firearms manufacturers having recently left the Northeast for more politically hospitable environments in the South.

Remington Chief Executive Ken D’Arcy said Georgia’s pro-gun atmosphere was key in the decision to relocate, stating that Georgia “not only welcomes business, but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry.”