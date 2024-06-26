Dems Try Forcing Vote on 'Red Flag' Gun Bill

House Democrats announced a plan on Wednesday to circumvent GOP leadership and force a vote on "red flag" gun laws, according to Axios.

A red flag gun law permits the government to seize a person's firearms if it deems them a danger to their community.

Democrat Reps. Salud Carbajal, Calif., and Lucy McBath, Ga., announced in a press release that they are introducing a discharge petition for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Act. This tactic would compel a House vote if 218 lawmakers sign the petition. There are 219 Republicans currently in the House and 213 Democrats.

"Red flag laws should not be controversial ... new avenues for intervention, new resources for training, and better standards for data would help more communities and save more lives," Carbajal said.