×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gov.whitmer | red flag law | gun rights | michigan

Michigan's Whitmer Signs New 'Red Flag' Law

By    |   Monday, 22 May 2023 07:25 PM EDT

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed “red flag” legislation into law Monday aimed at keeping firearms away from individuals at risk of harming themselves or others.

The Democratic governor’s move to sign the bill, which permits certain people to petition a judge to remove guns from those believed to pose a threat, comes as some local sheriffs have threatened not to enforce it.

“For those who are in law enforcement who refuse to enforce these important orders, let me say this loudly and clearly: I will make certain that I find someone with jurisdiction who will enforce these orders,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel declared at the signing.

The new law is set to take effect in spring and allows family members, police, mental health professionals, roommates, and former dating partners to issue the petitions.

Judges will then have 24 hours to decide on a protection order after a request is filed, and if granted, a hearing will be scheduled for the flagged individual to prove they do not pose a significant risk.

Democratic lawmakers in Michigan indicated after Whitmer’s signing that the red flag restrictions are just the beginning of a slate of gun reforms they have prepared.

“This represents a floor for the types of intervention that we can do,” Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II hinted.

Michigan is now the 21st state to have implemented a red flag law, joining the likes of California, Florida, Nevada, Virginia, Illinois, and New York.

Just last week, Minnesota approved a red flag law. Former Democratic Congresswoman Gabby Giffords of Arizona, who in 2011 was shot in the head and suffered a brain injury, attended the signing.

“Stopping gun violence takes courage,” Giffords said alongside fellow Democrat, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. “Now is the time to come together. Be responsible. Democrat, Republican, independent — we must never stop [the] fight!”

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed "red flag" legislation into law Monday aimed at keeping firearms away from individuals at risk of harming themselves or others.
gov.whitmer, red flag law, gun rights, michigan
307
2023-25-22
Monday, 22 May 2023 07:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved