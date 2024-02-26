Conservatives Launch Another Recall Attempt Against Newsom

Conservative activists initiated another recall bid against California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, The Hill reported.

"Governor Newsom has abandoned the state to advance his presidential ambitions, leaving behind a $68 billion budget deficit and a public safety, immigration and education crisis," wrote organizers with Rescue California, the same organization that led a recall attempt three years ago against the governor that garnered enough signatures to head to a vote.

Newsom defeated that recall attempt at the ballot box with a 23-point victory over conservative radio host Larry Elder.

In this effort, state laws requires that the group obtain by May 1.38 million verified signatures, equal to 12 percent of the turnout in the last election for governor, in order to qualify for the ballot in November, Politico reported.

Newsom criticized the initiative, writing on X that "Trump Republicans are launching another wasteful recall campaign to distract us from the existential fight for democracy and reproductive freedom. We will defeat them."

But backers of the latest recall attempt cited Newsom's ambitions and his efforts as a surrogate for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, insisting that the governor is too busy dealing with national politics while the state is attempting to close a massive budget deficit, Politico reported.

Last week, the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office projected that California faces a $73 billion budget deficit, almost double the governor's own forecast.

Rescue California insisted that "California needs a full-time governor who is fully focused on the serious problems the state and its citizens are facing." The group emphasized that "this may be our last opportunity to rescue and restore our state, while we highlight for the rest of the country the destruction Newsom has left in his wake."