Rasmussen Poll: Trump Over Biden on Upholding Oath

President Joe Biden ranked lower than his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, in a Rasmussen Reports poll released this week that asked likely voters which of the two did a better job of upholding their oath of office.

The survey asked voters about their opinion on the U.S. Constitution, and to rate Biden's performance upholding his oath to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," and to say whether Biden is doing a better, worse, or the same job than Trump at upholding the oath.

The poll breakdown:

62% of voters hold a very favorable view of the Constitution.

26% said somewhat favorable.

8% said somewhat unfavorable.

1% said very unfavorable.

3% are not sure.

When asked to rate Biden's performance at upholding his oath of office:

28% said excellent.

16% said good.

12% said fair.

43% said poor.

2% are not sure.

The poll found that voters were divided over whether Biden has been better at upholding his oath than Trump, with just under half saying that the incumbent did a "worse" job:

40% said better.

47% said worse.

10% said about the same.

3% are not sure.

Rasmussen surveyed 1,092 likely voters across the country from April 25-26, and on April 29 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.