Rasmussen Poll: Support for Official English Increases

While just 31 states in the United States have made English the official language, more than three-quarters of U.S. adults believe that should be the nationwide policy, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll.

Just 14% of U.S. adults say English should not be made the official language of the U.S., while 78% say it should, according to the poll.

Those numbers represent a 5-point movement to support the policy since the prior year. In 2021, a 73% majority supported English as the official U.S. language. There were 18% disagreeing, according to the 2021 poll.

In other polling by Rasmussen reports this week, a plurality of likely U.S. voters agree the Roe v. Wade decision is "egregiously wrong from the start; its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences":

47% agree.

46% disagree.

On the English question, Rasmussen Reports polled 1,000 U.S. adults April 6-7. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

On the Roe v. Wade question, Rasmussen Reports polled 1,000 likely U.S. voters May 3. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.