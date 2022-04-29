Rasmussen: Most Americans Think Musk Will Improve Twitter

The majority of Americans think Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter will make the social media platform better, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Twitter confirmed on Monday that it had accepted an offer from Musk worth $44 billion. In a survey conducted after that announcement, most Americans said that they think the company will improve:

62% said Musk’s purchase will make Twitter better.

13% said the purchase will make Twitter worse.

12% said the purchase won’t make much of a difference.

13% said they are unsure.

In addition:

43% are more likely to use Twitter following the purchase.

19% are less likely to use Twitter.

21% said the purchase won’t affect how often they use Twitter.

17% are not sure.

When broken down by party, Rasmussen found that Republicans are more likely than independents or Democrats to think the purchase will improve Twitter:

70% of Republicans think Musk’s purchase will make Twitter better.

57% of Democrats think Musk’s purchase will make Twitter better.

61% of independents think Musk’s purchase will make Twitter better.

Of those surveyed:

61% use Twitter multiple times per week.

30% use Twitter every day or nearly every day.

25% use Twitter once per week.

10% rarely or never use Twitter.

Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 U.S. American adults from April 26-27, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.