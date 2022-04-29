×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Rasmussen | Poll | Elon Musk | Twitter

Rasmussen: Most Americans Think Musk Will Improve Twitter

the twitter logo is seen on a phone
(Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 29 April 2022 01:04 PM

The majority of Americans think Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter will make the social media platform better, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Twitter confirmed on Monday that it had accepted an offer from Musk worth $44 billion. In a survey conducted after that announcement, most Americans said that they think the company will improve:

  • 62% said Musk’s purchase will make Twitter better.
  • 13% said the purchase will make Twitter worse.
  • 12% said the purchase won’t make much of a difference.
  • 13% said they are unsure.

In addition:

  • 43% are more likely to use Twitter following the purchase.
  • 19% are less likely to use Twitter.
  • 21% said the purchase won’t affect how often they use Twitter.
  • 17% are not sure.

When broken down by party, Rasmussen found that Republicans are more likely than independents or Democrats to think the purchase will improve Twitter:

  • 70% of Republicans think Musk’s purchase will make Twitter better.
  • 57% of Democrats think Musk’s purchase will make Twitter better.
  • 61% of independents think Musk’s purchase will make Twitter better.

Of those surveyed:

  • 61% use Twitter multiple times per week.
  • 30% use Twitter every day or nearly every day.
  • 25% use Twitter once per week.
  • 10% rarely or never use Twitter.

Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 U.S. American adults from April 26-27, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The majority of Americans think Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter will make the social media platform better, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.
Rasmussen, Poll, Elon Musk, Twitter
227
2022-04-29
Friday, 29 April 2022 01:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved