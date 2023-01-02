Rasmussen Poll: 49 Percent Say COVID Vaccine Likely Linked to Deaths

Almost half of American adults said they think a significant number of unexplained deaths are linked to COVID-19 vaccine side effects, according to the latest poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Rasmussen found that just under half of respondents said that COVID-19 vaccine side effects have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths.

49% said it's somewhat or very likely.

37% said it's not very or at all likely.

14% are unsure.

Less than one-third of respondents said that they personally know someone who they believe died due to side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

28% said they know someone whose death they think was caused by vaccine side effects.

61% said they don't know anyone whose death they think was caused by vaccine side effects.

10% are unsure.

Almost half also said that "there are legitimate reasons to be concerned about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines," while just over one-third said that "people who worry about vaccine safety are spreading conspiracy theories."

Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 adults across the country from Dec. 28-30, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.