Tags: pew research | poll | us | global influence

Pew Poll: Americans Say US Global Influence Getting Weaker

Poll
Poll (Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 28 December 2022 11:43 AM EST

The United States has lost influence on the world stage according to almost half of Americans in a new poll from Pew Research Center.

Americans are more likely to say that the United States’ global influence has been getting weaker in recent years than stronger or staying the same:

  • 19% say U.S. influence in the world has been getting stronger.
  • 32% say U.S. influence is staying about the same.
  • 47% say the U.S. is getting weaker.

Pew notes, “The United States is the lone country out of 19 surveyed where a plurality of adults say their country’s influence has been getting weaker recently.”

Most residents of Sweden, the Netherlands, and Australia said that their countries have remained the same in terms of global influence, while most Israelis say that their country has grown in global influence.

In the U.S., respondents were split mainly down partisan lines, with most Republicans and those who lean Republican saying that American influence is declining. In contrast, only about 1-in-3 Democrats or those who lean Democrat would say the same.

According to Pew this is a worldwide trend: “In almost every country surveyed, those who do not support the political party in power are more likely than supporters to believe that their country’s influence in the world is getting weaker.”

Pew conducted the poll, released on Dec. 22, 2022, in 19 countries last spring with a sample size and margin of error varying for each nation.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 28 December 2022 11:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

