Tags: robert f. kennedy jr. | russia | ukraine | vladimir putin | volodymyr zelenskyy

RFK Jr.: Russia 'Acting in Good Faith' on Ukraine

By    |   Thursday, 22 June 2023 05:13 PM EDT

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said this week that Russia has been "acting in good faith" when it comes to ending the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Kennedy, during a Wednesday interview on SiriusXM's "The Briefing with Steve Scully," claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "repeatedly said yes" to negotiating.

"In fact, he negotiated, two times he agreed to agreements," Kennedy said. "He agreed to the Minsk Accord, and then he agreed in 2022 to an agreement that would have left Ukraine completely intact."

He continued, "It was us who forced [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy to sabotage that agreement. It was already signed. So, you know, the Russians were acting in good faith. … So, no, I think we're the ones who have not been acting in good faith."

Kennedy previously criticized Russia and the United States over the war, saying at an event in New Hampshire on Tuesday: "I abhor Russia's brutal and bloody invasion of that nation. But we must understand that our government has also contributed to its circumstances through repeated deliberate provocations of Russia going back to the 1990s."

