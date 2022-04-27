FCC Commissioner: It Would Be 'Absurd' to Block Elon Musk's Twitter Deal

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr came down hard against the Open Markets Institute on Wednesday, characterizing its request to block Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of Twitter as "absurd."

In its press release, the FCC wrote:

"Yesterday, the Open Markets Institute issued a press release that called for the FCC, FTC, and DOJ to block Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter. They argue that the transaction poses a 'direct threat to American democracy and free speech.' And their release cites to the Telegraph Act of 1860, among other statutory authorities, in the context of arguing that these federal agencies have authority to block the deal."

And then came a blunt offering from Commissioner Carr:

"The FCC has no authority to block Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, and to suggest otherwise is absurd. I would welcome the full FCC making it clear that we will not entertain these types of frivolous arguments."

To accentuate his earlier ruling, Carr also took to Twitter on Wednesday with the following post:

"The FCC has zero authority to block Musk's purchase of Twitter.

"And it is particularly frivolous to ask the agency to do so in the name of protecting free speech and open debate."

Open Markets' request might baffle some, since Musk has pledged to bring the notion of "free speech" back to Twitter.

Only two days have passed since Musk announced his new acquisition. However, in the meantime, it's been a crazy 48 hours.

To wit: