Just about half — 47% — of likely voters say President Joe Biden has made the country worse during his term, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

Highlights from the poll results, released on Tuesday:

34% say Biden has made the U.S. better.

17% say Biden has hasn't made much difference in the nation.

56% of Republicans say America's best days are in the past; 30% say the best days are ahead.

28% of Democrats say the best days for the U.S. are in the past; 52% say the best days are ahead.

42% of independents say America's best days are in the past; 31% say the best days are ahead.

The poll, conducted, Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 18, surveyed 900 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus/minus 3 percentage points.