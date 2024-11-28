Fla.'s Fine to Tlaib, Omar: Hebrew Hammer Coming to House

A Republican Jewish lawmaker from Florida considering a run for Congress gave some unsolicited advice to Democrat Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who are known for their anti-Israel stances: Time to leave the House because the Hebrew Hammer is coming.

"The 'Hebrew Hammer' is coming," Florida State Sen. Randy Fine, who represents a section of Brevard County, wrote Tuesday in a post on X. "@RashidaTlaib and @IlhanMN might consider leaving before I get there. #BombsAway"

Fine, a former Florida state House member, was responding to an endorsement by the Republican Jewish Congress for his bid to run in a special election April 1 to replace Rep. Mike Waltz, who is leaving the House to become President-elect Donald Trump's national security adviser.

Fine told Newsmax on Wednesday that he wants to bring his entrepreneurial skill set to Washington, D.C., to fight for Trump's policies.

Trump has endorsed Fine, who was elected to the state Senate this year, in the race to fill the seat, which includes parts of Flagler, Lake, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties in central and northeastern Florida. The Republican primary is set for Jan. 28. Fine also has been endorsed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

"I am hearing that America First Patriot Randy Fine is considering launching his Campaign for Congress in Florida's 6th Congressional District!" Trump posted Monday on Truth Social. "Should he decide to enter this Race, Randy Fine has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, RANDY, RUN!"

But the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned Fine's post Thursday in a news release and called on state and federal lawmakers to investigate him because it regarded the post as a threat to Tlaib and Omar, the only Muslim women in Congress.

"Randy Fine is an unhinged anti-Muslim bigot whose apparent threat of violence against two congresswomen must be investigated by state and federal law enforcement authorities and condemned by both Democratic and Republican Party leadership," CAIR National Deputy Executive Director Edward Mitchell said in the news release. "President-elect Donald Trump, in particular, should denounce Mr. Fine's remarks and the Florida Republican Party should expel him.

"We also call on U.S. Capitol Police to step up protection for Representatives Omar and Tlaib to ensure their safety as they come under increasing threats from anti-Muslim and pro-genocide bigots like Randy Fine."

CAIR also condemned Fine for a post on X he made following the fatal shooting of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a dual American-Turkish national, by Israeli troops in the West Bank during a protest in September. Eygi reportedly was among a group that was throwing rocks at Israeli troops. Israel said Eygi was likely killed by "indirect and unintended IDF fire, which was aimed at a main instigator" during a riot, The Times of Israel reported.

"Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerror ist," Fine wrote. "#FireAway."