75 Days and Counting: Morin Family Waits to Hear From Biden

After 75 days of agony, the Morin family remains in limbo waiting for President Joe Biden to acknowledge the brutal rape and murder of Rachel Morin by an illegal immigrant, attorneys for the family said on Wednesday.

In August 2023, Rachel Morin was killed while walking on a popular hiking trail in Harford County, Maryland. Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, a 23-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was arrested 75 days ago on June 14, 2024, in Oklahoma. He was charged with the first degree murder and rape of the mother of five.

The attorneys for the Morin family released a statement which said that Biden has yet to communicate with the grieving family. "In stark contrast to the silence from the Biden Administration, former President Donald Trump has met with the Morin family on multiple occasions, offering his support and condolences. Maryland Governor Wes Moore has also reached out to the family, expressing his sorrow for their loss," the family said.

"The Morin family is deeply disappointed by the lack of acknowledgment and compassion from President Biden and his administration. It has been 75 days since Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal immigrant who slipped across our nation’s border multiple times, was captured.

Yet, there has been no word from the White House.

"The family is grateful for the support they’ve received from President Trump, Gov. Moore, Lt. Gov. Miller, and Gov. Hogan," said family attorney and spokesperson Randolph Rice.

Illegal immigration has long been a key issue of former President Donald Trump, who told supporters that he will initiate "the largest deportation operation in the history of our country" if elected. Since President Joe Biden took office there have been almost 10 million illegal border crossings into the U.S. nationwide.

"The Morin family’s pain is a poignant reminder of the consequences of the lax border policies and the human toll that results from them. As they continue to mourn the loss of Rachel, they call on the Biden Administration to finally break its silence and acknowledge the tragedy that has devastated their lives," the statement concluded.