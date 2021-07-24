New Filings Allege R. Kelly Abused a 17-Year-Old Boy

Federal prosecutors on Friday brought a string of new accusations against R. Kelly going back 30 years that include bribery and the sexual abuse of a 17-year-old boy.

During the course of a lengthy court filing, prosecutors asked a judge to admit new evidence in Kelly's upcoming sex-trafficking trial in Brooklyn.

The prosecutors argued the uncharged acts are "directly relevant to and inextricably intertwined with the evidence of the charged crimes," according to Page Six.

The filings alleged that in 2006 Kelly met with the 17-year-old boy, John Doe #1, in a Chicago McDonald's, where he asked him "what he was willing to do to succeed in the music business."

According to court documents, the boy introduced Kelly to one of his male friends, John Doe #2, also 16 or 17. Kelly then started a sexual relationship with John Doe #2, where he forced his girlfriends to have sex with him while he filmed.

Documents also include an account of a "crisis manager" for Kelly bribing a Cook County, Illinois clerk with $2,500 to get inside information on any legal troubles Kelly may face. The bribe allegedly came after the Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" came out in 2019.

Prosecutors also want to introduce evidence of Kelly's marriage to singer Aaliyah Haughton, who Kelly married in 1994 while she was still 15-years-old. Haughton died in a plane crash in 2001.

Other allegations include Kelly requesting his girlfriends to search the internet for “child pornography involving boys for him.”

An authorized search of Kelly's computer affirmed this claim.

Judge Ann Donnelly has set a trial date for August 18. Kelly, who still maintains his innocence, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after he was denied bail.