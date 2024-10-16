Quinnipiac Poll: Gender Gap Puts Harris Up 3 in N.C.

In a closely contested race for North Carolina's crucial electoral votes, Vice President Kamala Harris holds a narrow 3-point lead over former President Donald Trump, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The poll conducted Oct. 10-14 shows that Harris has 49% support among likely voters, compared to Trump's 47%. Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver garners 1%, while other candidates receive minimal support.

The poll found 61% of women favored Harris, while only 36% of men did. On the other side, 60% of men picked Trump, but just 35% of women backed him.

That is a significant gender gap, said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

"In a tight race, there is an enormous gender gap, with women supporting Harris and men backing Trump, going down to the final stretch," he said.

When likely voters were asked who they believed would handle key issues better, opinions varied. On the economy, 51% of respondents said Trump would do a better job, while 48% sided with Harris. Trump also held a slight edge on immigration, with 50% favoring him compared to 47% for Harris.

However, Harris leads on several other significant issues. Regarding preserving democracy, 51% of voters said they believe she would do a better job, while 47% said Trump is better suited.

On the topic of abortion, Harris has a notable lead, with 52% of respondents favoring her handling of the issue compared to Trump's 42%. Harris also leads in managing national emergencies and crises, with 51% of voters preferring her to Trump, who garners 48% on these issues.

Both candidates' favorability ratings are also closely matched. Harris has a 48% favorability rating, while 49% view her unfavorably. Trump, on the other hand, is viewed favorably by 46% of voters, while 51% view him unfavorably.

The poll results differ from previous surveys. In an Oct. 1 Quinnipiac poll, Trump had a slight lead, with 49% of the vote compared to Harris' 47%. Meanwhile, in a Sept. 9 poll, Harris led Trump 49% to 46%.

These fluctuations suggest North Carolina voters remain undecided, and the race could tighten further in the coming weeks.

In a hypothetical two-way race between Harris and Trump, Harris would hold 50% of the support, while Trump would trail with 47%, further underscoring how close the contest remains.

Party loyalty remains strong for both candidates, with 95% of Republicans backing Trump and 95% of Democrats supporting Harris. Independents, however, are split: 49% favor Harris, 45% back Trump, and 4% support third-party candidates.

The poll surveyed 1,031 likely voters across North Carolina Oct. 10-14. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. The party identification of respondents breaks down to 29% Republican, 32% Democrat, and 34% Independent.