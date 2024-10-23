Pollster Towery Predicts Trump Wins in Ga., Mich., N.C.

Based on recent surveys and early voting turnout, former President Donald Trump will win the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina, pollster Matt Towery predicted Tuesday.

National polls show the race between Trump and Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris as being exceedingly close, with either candidate holding a slim lead depending on the poll, but well within the margin of error. The same goes for battleground states.

"I had a lot of interest about whether they can get that area of North Carolina that was damaged so much [by Hurricane Helene], that western area, out to vote," Towery told Fox News, according to the Washington Examiner. "But I'm told by people there they are going to crawl on their hands and knees to go vote. They are so upset. … Trump is looking pretty good at North Carolina.

"Michigan is my upset special. About a million votes have been cast so far [with the] early vote. Again, that's always questionable, but there seems to be a consistent move of African American [voters] and white voters, blue-collar voters to the Trump camp."

Towery said the majority of the early voters in Michigan were over age 65, 28.6% were 41-65, 7.8% were 26-40, and 3.4% were 18-25. Women were the gender majority at 56.2%, and men made up 43.6% of the early vote.

"The overall vote in Georgia is down by 6%," he said. "But the early voting, particularly in these Republican areas of south Georgia and north Georgia, is coming on like no tomorrow. So right now, Georgia is looking pretty good for Trump."

Towery said it's too close to call in Pennsylvania and Nevada because neither state was in the pocket of either campaign.