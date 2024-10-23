WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matt towery | donald trump | kamala harris | swing states

Pollster Towery Predicts Trump Wins in Ga., Mich., N.C.

By    |   Wednesday, 23 October 2024 03:43 PM EDT

Based on recent surveys and early voting turnout, former President Donald Trump will win the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina, pollster Matt Towery predicted Tuesday.

National polls show the race between Trump and Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris as being exceedingly close, with either candidate holding a slim lead depending on the poll, but well within the margin of error. The same goes for battleground states.

"I had a lot of interest about whether they can get that area of North Carolina that was damaged so much [by Hurricane Helene], that western area, out to vote," Towery told Fox News, according to the Washington Examiner. "But I'm told by people there they are going to crawl on their hands and knees to go vote. They are so upset. … Trump is looking pretty good at North Carolina.

"Michigan is my upset special. About a million votes have been cast so far [with the] early vote. Again, that's always questionable, but there seems to be a consistent move of African American [voters] and white voters, blue-collar voters to the Trump camp."

Towery said the majority of the early voters in Michigan were over age 65, 28.6% were 41-65, 7.8% were 26-40, and 3.4% were 18-25. Women were the gender majority at 56.2%, and men made up 43.6% of the early vote.

"The overall vote in Georgia is down by 6%," he said. "But the early voting, particularly in these Republican areas of south Georgia and north Georgia, is coming on like no tomorrow. So right now, Georgia is looking pretty good for Trump."

Towery said it's too close to call in Pennsylvania and Nevada because neither state was in the pocket of either campaign.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Based on recent surveys and early voting turnout, former President Donald Trump will win the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina, pollster Matt Towery predicted Tuesday.
matt towery, donald trump, kamala harris, swing states
287
2024-43-23
Wednesday, 23 October 2024 03:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved