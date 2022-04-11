Russian Politician Critical of Putin Arrested Soon After TV Interview

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition-party politician who has apparently survived two suspected poisoning attempts, was reportedly arrested on Monday near his Moscow apartment, shortly after criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin on TV.

Appearing on CNN+, Kara-Murza addressed the ''regime of murderers'' that allegedly controls Russia's government.

In the interview, Kara-Murza also predicted that Putin's decision to invade Ukraine unprovoked would ultimately lead to the demise of his leadership in Russia.

''I have absolutely no doubt that the Putin regime will end over this war in Ukraine,'' Kara-Murza told CNN's streaming service. ''Doesn't mean it's going to happen tomorrow.

''The two main questions are time and price, and by price I do not mean monetary. I mean the price in human blood and human life, and it has already been horrendous. But the Putin regime will end over this, and there will be a democratic Russia after Putin.''

Later on, Kara-Murza addressed whether he fears for his own life.

''Well, I'm speaking to you from Moscow now,'' Kara-Murza said. ''Look, I'm a Russian politician. I have to be in Russia. It's my home country. The biggest gift we could give — those of us who are in opposition to Putin's regime — we could give to the Kremlin, we could give up and run. I mean, that's all they want from us.''

Kara-Murza soon added, ''You can't sit somewhere in a faraway safe place and tell people what to do and call on them to go out and demonstrate.''

Shortly after the interview, Kara-Murza was detained outside his apartment.

Hedge fund manager and Kara-Murza associate Bill Browder told CNN that Kara-Murza is being held in a ''notorious'' facility for ''illegal detentions,'' and doesn't have access to his personal lawyer.

Kara-Murza, who was a pallbearer at the late Sen. John McCain's funeral in 2018, worked closely with the Arizona Republican on various Russia-related issues.

