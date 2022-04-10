×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | ukraine | refugees | evacuations

Russia Has Forcibly Evacuated 674,000 Ukrainians

Russia Has Forcibly Evacuated 674,000 Ukrainians
Servicemen of the DPR People's Militia are seen in the Levoberezhny district of Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. (Mihail Andronik / Sputnik via AP)

By    |   Sunday, 10 April 2022 11:01 AM

There have been at least 674,000 Ukrainians, including 113,000 children, forcibly removed from Ukraine by Russia to Russia, according to the Ukraine commissioner for human rights of the parliament.

"People are waiting for long and abusive filtering procedures – fingerprinting, registration of various documents, interrogation," Lyudmila Denisova said, Kasparov reported. "The level of filtering is constantly growing – all citizens over 18 years old, regardless of gender, fall under it. Those people who do not go through filtering through a pro-Ukrainian position simply disappear."

Russian military in Mariupol are promising citizens favorable and humane conditions in Russia, according to the report.

The Russian forces are reportedly forcibly removing those unwilling to leave in the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region and Mariupol, according to Kasparov.

More than 134,299 were evacuated through the Russian humanitarian corridor from Mariupol without the help of Ukraine, Russia's defense ministry told RIA Novosti.

Also, there were 26,676 evacuated to to Russia from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, according to the report.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
There have been at least 674,000 Ukrainians, including 113,000 children, forcibly removed from Ukraine by Russia to Russia, according to the Ukraine commissioner for human rights of the parliament.
russia, ukraine, refugees, evacuations
166
2022-01-10
Sunday, 10 April 2022 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved