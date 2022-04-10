Russia Has Forcibly Evacuated 674,000 Ukrainians

There have been at least 674,000 Ukrainians, including 113,000 children, forcibly removed from Ukraine by Russia to Russia, according to the Ukraine commissioner for human rights of the parliament.

"People are waiting for long and abusive filtering procedures – fingerprinting, registration of various documents, interrogation," Lyudmila Denisova said, Kasparov reported. "The level of filtering is constantly growing – all citizens over 18 years old, regardless of gender, fall under it. Those people who do not go through filtering through a pro-Ukrainian position simply disappear."

Russian military in Mariupol are promising citizens favorable and humane conditions in Russia, according to the report.

The Russian forces are reportedly forcibly removing those unwilling to leave in the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region and Mariupol, according to Kasparov.

More than 134,299 were evacuated through the Russian humanitarian corridor from Mariupol without the help of Ukraine, Russia's defense ministry told RIA Novosti.

Also, there were 26,676 evacuated to to Russia from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, according to the report.