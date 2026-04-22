Pope Leo Skips Key Catholic Nations in Africa

With his 11-day trip to Africa ending Thursday, Pope Leo XIV will return to Rome having not visited several countries on the continent considered pivotal to Catholicism's growth worldwide.

Leo's first trip as Pope to Africa — a demanding, multi-country tour spanning Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea — was seen as both historic and strategic.

But it has also sparked questions about why some of Africa's largest and fastest-growing Catholic populations were left off the itinerary, The New York Times reported.

Among the most notable omissions were the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria, which together account for roughly 90 million Catholics.

Both nations are widely viewed as central to the future of the church, given Africa's rapidly expanding Catholic population.

In Congo, home to about 55 million Catholics, church leaders and faithful had hoped the Pope would use his visit to call for peace amid escalating violence in the country’s eastern regions.

Some believers expressed disappointment, noting the church's influential role in addressing political instability and conflict.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country and another Catholic stronghold, has not hosted a papal visit in decades.

Ongoing security concerns, including terrorism and kidnappings, have heightened expectations for spiritual leadership and international attention.

Some observers suggested those same security risks may have contributed to the Pope's decision to bypass the country, the Times reported.

Despite those concerns, others defended the itinerary, arguing the Pope's focus on smaller or less traditionally prominent Catholic communities reflects a missionary approach aimed at strengthening the faith where it is less established.

Indeed, part of Leo's trip included time in Algeria, a predominantly Muslim country with only a small Catholic population.

Supporters say such visits highlight the church's commitment to interfaith dialogue and outreach, America reported.

Throughout the trip, Leo emphasized themes of peace, inequality, and the exploitation of Africa’s resources.

In speeches across multiple countries, he criticized global power structures and called for greater respect for human dignity and national sovereignty.

"We should strive to become a society where each person works for the common good," the Pope said, according to Reuters, underscoring his broader message of unity and justice.

The journey itself was physically demanding, involving multiple flights and public appearances across vast distances.

It also marked an important symbolic moment, as Africa remains the fastest-growing region for Catholicism, with hundreds of millions of adherents.

Still, the absence of key nations has fueled debate within the church and among observers about priorities and strategy.

Some argue that visiting countries with smaller Catholic populations risks overlooking areas where the Church's influence and challenges are greatest.

As Pope Leo returns to Rome, his Africa trip is likely to be remembered both for its ambitious scope and for the questions it leaves unanswered about the future direction of the Catholic Church on the continent.