Report: Putin's Excrement Collected to Thwart Spies

Vladimir Putin’s bodyguards collect his feces and urine when he travels and take it back to Moscow to stop foreign spies from potentially retrieving it and testing it for health issues, according to Russia experts Regis Gente and Mikhail Rubin, reports Paris Match.

The Federal Protection Service is tasked with collecting the waste and placing it in a specialized packet and suitcase.

Putin’s health has come under scrutiny since his Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine got underway as he is reported to be battling cancer. One Russian officer has claimed Putin, 69, has “no more than two to three years to stay alive” and has a severe form of "rapidly progressing cancer," while another oligarch close to Putin said the Russian president is "very ill with blood cancer."

"We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV, he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say," the Russian officer told the Sunday Mirror in late May. "They are so big each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening."

Putin's limbs, the officer added, are "now also shaking uncontrollably."

Collections of Putin's excrement happened during his visit to France in 2017 and Saudi Arabia in 2019, according to the report.

Journalist Farida Rustamova in a report said an acquaintance of Putin’s said the Russian leader takes a port-a-potty with him on trips and has done so for years.

Additionally, Putin’s guards remove any traces of his biomaterials (fingerprints, etc.) when he is abroad.

"Access to them gives you a lot of information: you can decipher a person's DNA, find out about predisposition to hereditary diseases — Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, for example — whether they are sick now and what medications they take, what medications affect them, not to mention finding distant relatives or illegitimate children," a source told Faridaily.

"This is a huge field for manipulation," said Putin's acquaintance, while adding that many Western leaders also do not use hotel toilets on business trips.