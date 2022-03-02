Psaki Dismisses Republicans Who Interrupted SOTU

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday brushed off a question about the Republicans who heckled President Joe Biden during the State of the Union speech the night before, including when he spoke of his late son, Beau Biden.

GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado both made several outbursts during Biden’s address, including one moment where Boebert shouted as Biden spoke about his son, who died in 2015.

MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire asked Psaki during an interview on Wednesday morning, "One of the headlines that emerged from the speech last night was a pair of Republican House members who chose to heckle President Biden as he was speaking about his late son, Beau. Do you have any response to what they said?"

Psaki replied, "Not really, Jonathan. I have to tell you that during that heckling, which, I was watching that on TV with a group of my team, team members and colleagues, and we were all excited and cheering.

"And that was the moment in the speech where the president was talking about his unity agenda, and talking about priorities that we should all be able to agree on. Look, one American dies every five minutes of an opioid overdose. There's no question we should do more to help our nation's veterans, people who have been hurt by the impacts of burn pits. Of course, we need to do more to work together to cure cancer," the press secretary continued.

"And they were heckling around that time and that moment. I think that says a lot more about them than it does about how important these priorities are, and how much the vast majority of people who are sitting there watching in that chamber last night could work together to solve exactly those problems. And others too, probably."