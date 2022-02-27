Psaki on Biden's SOTU: 'Leaders Lead During Crises'

White House Press secretary Jen Psaki announced Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday would cover Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I think there's no question that in the State of the Union, the American people and anybody watching around the world will hear the president talk about the efforts he has led over the past several months to build a global coalition to fight — fight against the autocracy and the efforts of President Putin to invade a foreign country," Psaki said.

"That is certainly something that is present in all of our lives and certainly in the president's life in this moment.

"But what people will also hear from President Biden is his optimism and his belief in the resilience of the American people and the strength of the American people," she added.

"And you know," Psaki told show host George Stephanopoulos, "from covering State of the Unions for some time, that — that it is about delivering a message to the public at a moment in time. "

"If you look back when President Obama gave his first State of the Union, it was during the worst financial crisis in a generation. When President Bush gave his first State of the Union, it was shortly after 9/11."

The press secretary's comments come after the Biden administration has been entrenched in efforts to lead diplomacy with Russia and prevent any spread of further attacks.

Notwithstanding Russia, Psaki went on to insist that the address would also focus on domestic morale.

"Leaders lead during crises," Psaki said. And "that's exactly what President Biden is doing. He'll speak to that, but he's also going to speak about his optimism about what's ahead and what we all have to look forward to."