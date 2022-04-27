Member of the Proud Boys Pleads Guilty to Felony Over Jan. 6 Case

A member of the Proud Boys plead guilty to felony charges connected to the Jan. 6 riot, authorities say.

A Wednesday press release from the Department of Justice details that Louis Enrique Colon of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing law enforcement officers as the riot broke out.

The DOJ states that Colon and "others" drove from Kansas City, Mo., to Washington, D.C. Before the riot, Colon allegedly discussed traveling to the Capitol on Jan. 6 with other Proud Boys' members in December 2020.

Colon allegedly brought his handgun with him on the trip but did not take it to D.C. On Jan. 5, he and two others went to a local hardware store. There Colon bought an axe handle "to be used as both a walking stick and a weapon."

The department stated that on Jan. 6, Colon met with a group of Proud Boys members at the Washington Monument.

Marching toward the Capitol, Colon and others, encountered police barricades. Moving past them and onto the Capitol's West Plaza, they climbed over a wall to gain access to a higher level of the Capitol's exterior, whereupon they unlawfully entered the building at approximately 2 p.m., according to the DOJ.

Soon, Colon began obstructing police officers who were attempting to lower retractable doors to stop rioters from further entering the Capitol. He then used his hands to stop one door and placed a chair in its path, allowing other rioters to enter the building, the DOJ said.

The DOJ identified Colon as carrying a pocketknife, wearing a backpack, tactical vest, tactical gloves, boots, and a helmet adorned with orange tape the day of the riot.

A month after the riot, authorities arrested Colon in Kansas City.

So far, authorities have arrested roughly 800 individuals involved in the riot, of which 250 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Colon, 45, could face up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 following his guilty plea. Authorities note that a sentencing date has not yet been determined.