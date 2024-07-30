WATCH TV LIVE

Project 2025 Director Dans Leaves Heritage Foundation

Tuesday, 30 July 2024 04:02 PM EDT

The director of the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 vision for a complete overhaul of the federal government has stepped down, a spokesperson for the think tank confirmed Tuesday.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said in a statement the group is sticking to its original timeline and Paul Dans' exit comes after the project “completed exactly what it set out to do: bringing together over 110 leading conservative organizations to create a unified conservative vision, motivated to devolve power from the unelected administrative state, and returning it to the people.

"This tool was built for any future administration to use," Roberts said.

But the news came after former President Donald Trump increasingly disavowed and criticized Project 2025, prompting speculation that his campaign forced the exit.

“President Trump’s campaign has been very clear for over a year that Project 2025 had nothing to do with the campaign, did not speak for the campaign, and should not be associated with the campaign or the President in any way," Trump campaign advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said in a statement. "Reports of Project 2025’s demise would be greatly welcomed and should serve as notice to anyone or any group trying to misrepresent their influence with President Trump and his campaign — it will not end well for you.”

Many Trump allies and former top aides contributed to the project, which proposes a mass firing of government employees and the installation of a conservative philosophy. 

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign and top Democrats have repeatedly tied Trump to Project 2025 as they argue against a second Trump term.

